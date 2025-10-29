Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPN, STX, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total volume of 17,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.5% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 12,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 46,907 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GPN options, STX options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.