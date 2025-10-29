Markets
GPN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPN, STX, GS

October 29, 2025 — 01:49 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), where a total volume of 17,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.5% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 46,907 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GPN options, STX options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
