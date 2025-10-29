Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GPN, STX, GS

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 46,907 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 16,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GPN options, STX options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SONC Split History
Expedia Group RSI
EZJ market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.