Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, SNDK, BSX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 225,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 10,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 127,380 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 8,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,500 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 79,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 15,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

