GOOGL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, SNDK, BSX

February 04, 2026 — 01:54 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 225,873 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) saw options trading volume of 127,380 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 64.6% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 8,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,500 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) options are showing a volume of 79,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 15,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, SNDK options, or BSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
