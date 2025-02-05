Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, META, DIS

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 430,574 contracts, representing approximately 43.1 million underlying shares or approximately 261.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 30,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 163,709 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 206.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 23,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, META options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
