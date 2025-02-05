Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, META, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 481,868 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 284.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025 , with 25,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 430,574 contracts, representing approximately 43.1 million underlying shares or approximately 261.7% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $720 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 30,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $720 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 163,709 contracts, representing approximately 16.4 million underlying shares or approximately 206.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 23,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

