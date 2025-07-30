Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, ANET, MS

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 38,226 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 25,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 8,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, ANET options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Market Cap History
Stocks that pay dividends in May
Institutional Holders of YAO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.