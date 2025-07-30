Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, ANET, MS

July 30, 2025 — 01:40 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 127,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 18,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 38,226 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 25,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 8,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, ANET options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
