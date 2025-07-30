Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOG, ANET, MS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 127,659 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 18,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) saw options trading volume of 38,226 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 810,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 25,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 8,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

