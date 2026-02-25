Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOGO, DJT, RKT

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 15,520 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 4,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,000 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 126,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 26,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
