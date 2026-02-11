Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GNRC, FDX, CMG

February 11, 2026 — 01:50 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 10,061 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,400 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 15,182 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 124,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 48,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, FDX options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

