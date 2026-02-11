Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GNRC, FDX, CMG

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 15,182 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 74.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 124,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 48,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, FDX options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
