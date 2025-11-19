Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GME, AMD, EXAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 60,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 3,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 533,934 contracts, representing approximately 53.4 million underlying shares or approximately 97.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 33,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) saw options trading volume of 26,423 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 86.8% of EXAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EXAS. Below is a chart showing EXAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, AMD options, or EXAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

