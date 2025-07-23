Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GLW, VITL, EXEL

Vital Farms Inc (Symbol: VITL) options are showing a volume of 4,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 491,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of VITL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 685,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,800 underlying shares of VITL. Below is a chart showing VITL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) saw options trading volume of 21,525 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 10,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
