Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GLNG, TTD, FISV

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 73,596 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 5,980 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,000 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) options are showing a volume of 46,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $59.50 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 14,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59.50 strike highlighted in orange:
