Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GKOS, GOOG, PAYC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS), where a total of 3,135 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 313,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.1% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 488,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 119,355 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 8,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 828,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 3,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 304,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 492,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,000 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

