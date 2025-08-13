Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEV, STLD, DUK

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 6,678 contracts, representing approximately 667,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) options are showing a volume of 15,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 11,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
