GEV

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEV, STLD, DUK

August 13, 2025 — 01:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 15,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 6,678 contracts, representing approximately 667,800 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) options are showing a volume of 15,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of DUK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 11,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DUK. Below is a chart showing DUK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, STLD options, or DUK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

