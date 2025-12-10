Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEV, SNPS, UPS

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 10,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 25,789 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEV options, SNPS options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
