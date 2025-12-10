Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEV, SNPS, UPS

December 10, 2025 — 02:30 pm EST

December 10, 2025 — 02:30 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total volume of 61,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 203.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 10,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,500 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 25,789 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,845 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, SNPS options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
