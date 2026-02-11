Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEV, ACMR, ALDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total volume of 19,874 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 1,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,000 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

ACM Research Inc (Symbol: ACMR) options are showing a volume of 8,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 825,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of ACMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,600 underlying shares of ACMR. Below is a chart showing ACMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ALDX) saw options trading volume of 4,196 contracts, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.3% of ALDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 787,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,300 underlying shares of ALDX. Below is a chart showing ALDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEV options, ACMR options, or ALDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

