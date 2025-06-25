Markets
GEO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEO, CR, IBM

June 25, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total of 24,883 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.5% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 922,400 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 3,091 contracts, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 26,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, CR options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of MSSA
 Institutional Holders of NIE
 GILD Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of MSSA-> Institutional Holders of NIE-> GILD Dividend Growth Rate-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GEO
CR
IBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.