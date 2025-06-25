Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEO, CR, IBM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), where a total of 24,883 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.5% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 9,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 922,400 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 3,091 contracts, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 26,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEO options, CR options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

