Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GEO, CR, IBM

Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 3,091 contracts, representing approximately 309,100 underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 26,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEO options, CR options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
