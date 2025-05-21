Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GE, AMBA, CAR

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,604 contracts, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 6,698 contracts, representing approximately 669,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GE options, AMBA options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Auto Parts Dividend Stocks
CSF Options Chain
IDNA Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.