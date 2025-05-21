Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GE, AMBA, CAR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 23,071 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,604 contracts, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 951 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,100 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 6,698 contracts, representing approximately 669,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

