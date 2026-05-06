Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GDYN, GEO, TMDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN), where a total of 29,707 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.8% of GDYN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 11,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GDYN. Below is a chart showing GDYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 30,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.4% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) saw options trading volume of 19,440 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 203.4% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GDYN options, GEO options, or TMDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.