Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GDYN, GEO, TMDX

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 30,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.4% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) saw options trading volume of 19,440 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 203.4% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GDYN options, GEO options, or TMDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of KIND
Profit Quotes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.