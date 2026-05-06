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GDYN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GDYN, GEO, TMDX

May 06, 2026 — 03:46 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN), where a total of 29,707 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 215.8% of GDYN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 11,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GDYN. Below is a chart showing GDYN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 30,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 203.4% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,200 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) saw options trading volume of 19,440 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 203.4% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,675 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GDYN options, GEO options, or TMDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of KIND
 Profit Quotes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of KIND-> Profit Quotes-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GDYN
GEO
TMDX

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