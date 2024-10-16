Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FWRD, HUMA, SYF

Humacyte Inc (Symbol: HUMA) options are showing a volume of 15,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of HUMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,400 underlying shares of HUMA. Below is a chart showing HUMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 16,390 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
