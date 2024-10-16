News & Insights

Markets
FWRD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FWRD, HUMA, SYF

October 16, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), where a total volume of 4,920 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 492,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,800 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Humacyte Inc (Symbol: HUMA) options are showing a volume of 15,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of HUMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,400 underlying shares of HUMA. Below is a chart showing HUMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) saw options trading volume of 16,390 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of SYF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 8,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,800 underlying shares of SYF. Below is a chart showing SYF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FWRD options, HUMA options, or SYF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MSEX Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding GDEC
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IJT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FWRD
HUMA
SYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.