Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FND, GRND, BWXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND), where a total volume of 4,730 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 473,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 4,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,300 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) options are showing a volume of 2,556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 255,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 546,610 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) saw options trading volume of 2,971 contracts, representing approximately 297,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of BWXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,500 underlying shares of BWXT. Below is a chart showing BWXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FND options, GRND options, or BWXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.