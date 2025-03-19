Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FIVE, GOGO, DJT

Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 17,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 35,721 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,700 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, GOGO options, or DJT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Low Priced Dividend Stocks
FSLY Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FNRG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.