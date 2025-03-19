News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FIVE, GOGO, DJT

March 19, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 26,989 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156.7% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,600 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 17,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 15,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 35,721 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 95.8% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,700 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

