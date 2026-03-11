Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FIGR, ZS, OWL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Figure Technology Solutions Inc - Class A Common (Symbol: FIGR), where a total volume of 50,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of FIGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 16,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FIGR. Below is a chart showing FIGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 23,229 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) saw options trading volume of 234,670 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 50,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

