Markets
FIGR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FIGR, ZS, OWL

March 11, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Figure Technology Solutions Inc - Class A Common (Symbol: FIGR), where a total volume of 50,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of FIGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 16,928 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of FIGR. Below is a chart showing FIGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 23,229 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,000 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) saw options trading volume of 234,670 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 50,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIGR options, ZS options, or OWL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Dividend Stock List
 VISI Price Target
 Laird Superfood Historical PE Ratio

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Dividend Stock List-> VISI Price Target-> Laird Superfood Historical PE Ratio-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIGR
ZS
OWL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.