Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FHN, UTHR, SLAB

United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) saw options trading volume of 5,828 contracts, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares or approximately 177.7% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
And Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB) options are showing a volume of 6,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.8% of SLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares of SLAB. Below is a chart showing SLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
