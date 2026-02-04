Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FHN, UTHR, SLAB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), where a total of 306,824 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 445% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 101,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) saw options trading volume of 5,828 contracts, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares or approximately 177.7% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 327,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB) options are showing a volume of 6,041 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 604,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.8% of SLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,000 underlying shares of SLAB. Below is a chart showing SLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FHN options, UTHR options, or SLAB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

