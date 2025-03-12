Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, AMR, SOFI

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,636 contracts, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 221,302 contracts, representing approximately 22.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 35,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
