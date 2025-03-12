Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, AMR, SOFI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 7,461 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 746,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025 , with 558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,800 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 1,636 contracts, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) saw options trading volume of 221,302 contracts, representing approximately 22.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 35,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

