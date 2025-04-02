Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EWTX, PACK, ORCL

Ranpak Holdings Corp (Symbol: PACK) options are showing a volume of 4,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of PACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 552,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of PACK. Below is a chart showing PACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 83,951 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 6,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
