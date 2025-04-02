Markets
EWTX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EWTX, PACK, ORCL

April 02, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: EWTX), where a total of 15,988 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.3% of EWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,713 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,300 underlying shares of EWTX. Below is a chart showing EWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Ranpak Holdings Corp (Symbol: PACK) options are showing a volume of 4,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 405,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of PACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 552,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of PACK. Below is a chart showing PACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 83,951 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.8% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 6,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

