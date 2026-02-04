Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EOSE, W, EGHT

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 13,359 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
And 8x8 Inc (Symbol: EGHT) saw options trading volume of 4,732 contracts, representing approximately 473,200 underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of EGHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,600 underlying shares of EGHT. Below is a chart showing EGHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
