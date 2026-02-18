Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EBAY, CF, BKNG

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 15,984 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 2,907 contracts, representing approximately 290,700 underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3760 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 82 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3760 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, CF options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of EXAS
ZB Options Chain
Institutional Holders of CTLP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.