EBAY

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EBAY, CF, BKNG

February 18, 2026 — 01:31 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total volume of 57,537 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.7% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 15,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 15,984 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.2% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,600 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 2,907 contracts, representing approximately 290,700 underlying shares or approximately 71.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 407,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3760 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 82 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3760 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

