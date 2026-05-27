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Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, HCC, DKNG

May 27, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 118,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 30,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) saw options trading volume of 6,762 contracts, representing approximately 676,200 underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 80,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 26,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, HCC options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DVN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DVN
HCC
DKNG

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