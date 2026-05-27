Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, HCC, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 118,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.7% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 30,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) saw options trading volume of 6,762 contracts, representing approximately 676,200 underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 80,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 26,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, HCC options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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