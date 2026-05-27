Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, HCC, DKNG

Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) saw options trading volume of 6,762 contracts, representing approximately 676,200 underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 893,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,900 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 80,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring June 05, 2026, with 26,927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVN options, HCC options, or DKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Further DVN Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.