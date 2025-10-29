Markets
DUOL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DUOL, ORCL, OFIX

October 29, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 11,589 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 100.3% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 191,199 contracts, representing approximately 19.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 9,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Orthofix Medical Inc (Symbol: OFIX) options are showing a volume of 2,000 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.6% of OFIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 239,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of OFIX. Below is a chart showing OFIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

