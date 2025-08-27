Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, BILL, VRT

August 27, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 25,141 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 110% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 18,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 33,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 6,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 65,723 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 21,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, BILL options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

