Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DOCU, BILL, VRT

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 33,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.6% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 29, 2025, with 6,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 65,723 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 94.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 21,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, BILL options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Materials Shares
TALK Average Annual Return
ITT YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.