DMRC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DMRC, RKLB, CLDX

September 25, 2024 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC), where a total of 877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 87,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.3% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 84,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,900 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 114,100 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 13,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) options are showing a volume of 7,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 765,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 779,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

