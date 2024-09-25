Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DMRC, RKLB, CLDX

Rocket Lab USA Inc (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 114,100 contracts, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 13,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Symbol: CLDX) options are showing a volume of 7,657 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 765,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.2% of CLDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 779,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of CLDX. Below is a chart showing CLDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
