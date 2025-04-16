Markets
DIS

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, KRYS, SPOT

April 16, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 78,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 2,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 15,690 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, KRYS options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Virco Mfg Historical PE Ratio
 VVV shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OTLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Virco Mfg Historical PE Ratio-> VVV shares outstanding history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OTLY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
KRYS
SPOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.