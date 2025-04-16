Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, KRYS, SPOT

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 2,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 15,690 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, KRYS options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
