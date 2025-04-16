Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DIS, KRYS, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 78,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 5,865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) options are showing a volume of 2,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 201,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.2% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 15,690 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

