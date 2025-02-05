News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DINO, PRU, GL

February 05, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO), where a total of 12,520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.7% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 673,800 underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 8,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) saw options trading volume of 2,497 contracts, representing approximately 249,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of GL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,900 underlying shares of GL. Below is a chart showing GL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DINO options, PRU options, or GL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
