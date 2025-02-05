Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DINO, PRU, GL

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 8,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 816,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) saw options trading volume of 2,497 contracts, representing approximately 249,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of GL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 535,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,900 underlying shares of GL. Below is a chart showing GL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
