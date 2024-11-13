Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, HD, FTAI

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 35,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 12,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.5% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, HD options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
