Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, HD, FTAI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 100,782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 30,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 35,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 12,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.5% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

