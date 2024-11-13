News & Insights

Markets
DAL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, HD, FTAI

November 13, 2024 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 100,782 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 30,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 35,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 12,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.5% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, HD options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Seth Klarman Stock Picks
 Funds Holding HLBZ
 Institutional Holders of ESWW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Seth Klarman Stock Picks -> Funds Holding HLBZ -> Institutional Holders of ESWW -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAL
HD
FTAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.