Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CZR, CIM, BROS

February 12, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 19,949 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring March 28, 2025, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 2,143 contracts, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) options are showing a volume of 10,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,700 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, CIM options, or BROS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

