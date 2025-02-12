Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CZR, CIM, BROS

Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) saw options trading volume of 2,143 contracts, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,800 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dutch Bros Inc (Symbol: BROS) options are showing a volume of 10,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of BROS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,700 underlying shares of BROS. Below is a chart showing BROS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CZR options, CIM options, or BROS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
