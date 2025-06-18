Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, FTAI, DAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 40,816 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025 , with 8,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 4,580 contracts, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,200 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) options are showing a volume of 7,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,700 underlying shares of DAN. Below is a chart showing DAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, FTAI options, or DAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.