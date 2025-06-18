Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, FTAI, DAN

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 4,580 contracts, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,200 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) options are showing a volume of 7,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,700 underlying shares of DAN. Below is a chart showing DAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, FTAI options, or DAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
