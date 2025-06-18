Markets
CVX

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVX, FTAI, DAN

June 18, 2025 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 40,816 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 27, 2025, with 8,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 4,580 contracts, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $112 strike put option expiring June 27, 2025, with 3,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,200 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) options are showing a volume of 7,147 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 714,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 6,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,700 underlying shares of DAN. Below is a chart showing DAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
