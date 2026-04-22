Markets
CSL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSL, EOSE, BULL

April 22, 2026 — 06:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL), where a total of 3,014 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of CSL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 347,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of CSL. Below is a chart showing CSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) options are showing a volume of 173,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 24,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL) saw options trading volume of 103,379 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 16,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CSL options, EOSE options, or BULL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RDVT
 John Paulson Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RDVT-> John Paulson Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CSL
EOSE
BULL

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