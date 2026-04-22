Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSL, EOSE, BULL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carlisle Companies Inc. (Symbol: CSL), where a total of 3,014 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 301,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of CSL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 347,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of CSL. Below is a chart showing CSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE) options are showing a volume of 173,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.5% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 24,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL) saw options trading volume of 103,379 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 16,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSL options, EOSE options, or BULL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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