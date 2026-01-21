Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, CRCL, QLYS

Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 105,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.9% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 16,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) saw options trading volume of 3,899 contracts, representing approximately 389,900 underlying shares or approximately 100.3% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, CRCL options, or QLYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
