CRWD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, CRCL, QLYS

January 21, 2026 — 03:40 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 30,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 105,352 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.9% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 16,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualys, Inc. (Symbol: QLYS) saw options trading volume of 3,899 contracts, representing approximately 389,900 underlying shares or approximately 100.3% of QLYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of QLYS. Below is a chart showing QLYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, CRCL options, or QLYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Agriculture and Farm Products mergers and acquisitions-> ICFI shares outstanding history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TECL->

