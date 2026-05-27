Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRSR, CLF, SEZL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 17,207 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.1% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 5,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,400 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 168,659 contracts, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares or approximately 111.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 37,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL) saw options trading volume of 7,483 contracts, representing approximately 748,300 underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRSR options, CLF options, or SEZL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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