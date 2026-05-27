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CRSR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRSR, CLF, SEZL

May 27, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total volume of 17,207 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.1% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 572,400 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 168,659 contracts, representing approximately 16.9 million underlying shares or approximately 111.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 37,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Sezzle Inc (Symbol: SEZL) saw options trading volume of 7,483 contracts, representing approximately 748,300 underlying shares or approximately 104.6% of SEZL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of SEZL. Below is a chart showing SEZL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRSR options, CLF options, or SEZL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CRSR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CRSR
CLF
SEZL

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