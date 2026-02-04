Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRNC, LPLA, BURL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cerence Inc (Symbol: CRNC), where a total volume of 3,107 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 310,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of CRNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 727,365 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of CRNC. Below is a chart showing CRNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA) saw options trading volume of 2,895 contracts, representing approximately 289,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of LPLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 686,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,800 underlying shares of LPLA. Below is a chart showing LPLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 3,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 333,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,800 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRNC options, LPLA options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

