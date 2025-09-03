Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, VLO, K

September 03, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 118,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.1% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 13,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 18,355 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.4% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 9,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Kellanova (Symbol: K) saw options trading volume of 16,225 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 77.4% of K's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,700 underlying shares of K. Below is a chart showing K's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, VLO options, or K options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

