Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRK, AA, UNH

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 57,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 18,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 79,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 4,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
