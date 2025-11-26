Markets
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRK, AA, UNH

November 26, 2025 — 05:03 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK), where a total volume of 40,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.8% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 38,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 57,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 18,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 79,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 4,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRK options, AA options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

CHKP YTD Return-> Keurig Dr Pepper Technical Analysis-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FRGI->

