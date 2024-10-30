News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CPRI, GXO, ALAB

October 30, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 46,119 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.8% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO) saw options trading volume of 14,166 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 32,242 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

