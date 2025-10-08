Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COTY, NOW, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), where a total of 28,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of COTY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 23,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of COTY. Below is a chart showing COTY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,463 contracts, representing approximately 646,300 underlying shares or approximately 46% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 137,595 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 20,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COTY options, NOW options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

