Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COTY, NOW, BAC

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 6,463 contracts, representing approximately 646,300 underlying shares or approximately 46% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 137,595 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 20,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COTY options, NOW options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
