Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CORZ, SPNS, ACDC

Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) options are showing a volume of 2,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 286,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And ProFrac Holding Corp (Symbol: ACDC) saw options trading volume of 3,821 contracts, representing approximately 382,100 underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of ACDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of ACDC. Below is a chart showing ACDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
