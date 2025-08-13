Markets
CORZ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CORZ, SPNS, ACDC

August 13, 2025 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total volume of 147,772 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.6% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 19,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) options are showing a volume of 2,867 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 286,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of SPNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of SPNS. Below is a chart showing SPNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And ProFrac Holding Corp (Symbol: ACDC) saw options trading volume of 3,821 contracts, representing approximately 382,100 underlying shares or approximately 94.1% of ACDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 406,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of ACDC. Below is a chart showing ACDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, SPNS options, or ACDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AESE YTD Return
 Funds Holding WLDS
 Institutional Holders of GGRW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AESE YTD Return-> Funds Holding WLDS-> Institutional Holders of GGRW-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CORZ
SPNS
ACDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.