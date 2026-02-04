Markets
COIN

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, MSFT, CVNA

February 04, 2026 — 01:56 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 129,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 7,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,700 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 488,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 04, 2026, with 31,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 48,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 2,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,700 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

