Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, FLR, GS

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 51,228 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 315.9% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 12,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 51,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 272.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, FLR options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding TCPI
Albemarle Technical Analysis
Hologic Stock Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.