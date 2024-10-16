News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, FLR, GS

October 16, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 413,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 41.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 466.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 43,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) saw options trading volume of 51,228 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 315.9% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 12,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 51,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 272.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

