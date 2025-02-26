Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, COMM, AMC

CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM) saw options trading volume of 48,932 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 132.8% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 12,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 131,261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.3% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 18,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
