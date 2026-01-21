Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COF, QS, ENS

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 57,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enersys (Symbol: ENS) options are showing a volume of 1,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of ENS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of ENS. Below is a chart showing ENS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COF options, QS options, or ENS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Being Sold By Hedge Funds
AREX Options Chain
OVLC Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.