Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COF, QS, ENS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total of 21,544 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 5,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 532,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) options are showing a volume of 57,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 12,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enersys (Symbol: ENS) options are showing a volume of 1,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of ENS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 368,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of ENS. Below is a chart showing ENS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COF options, QS options, or ENS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

