Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CNNE, NTGR, ADBE

Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 4,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.6% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 457,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 40,541 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.