Markets
CMC

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMC, BG, ENVX

October 15, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), where a total of 6,390 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 639,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.2% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,600 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 10,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,100 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 42,186 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMC options, BG options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MFC YTD Return
 ETH Split History
 NSSC Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MFC YTD Return-> ETH Split History-> NSSC Price Target-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMC
BG
ENVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.