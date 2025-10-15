Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMC, BG, ENVX

Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG) options are showing a volume of 10,132 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,100 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 42,186 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 5,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,700 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
