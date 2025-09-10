Markets
CLOV

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CLOV, MDB, GSAT

September 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), where a total of 42,794 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.5% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 31,767 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 77.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 2,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Globalstar Inc (Symbol: GSAT) saw options trading volume of 8,041 contracts, representing approximately 804,100 underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of GSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares of GSAT. Below is a chart showing GSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

